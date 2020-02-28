Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,361,681 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 424.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361,681 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.03% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $83,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

RSP opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

