Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 335,326 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3,134.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,326 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,988 shares of company stock worth $15,142,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $104.73 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.10.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

