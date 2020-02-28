Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 92,840 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 359.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,840 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

LVS opened at $58.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

