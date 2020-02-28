Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 939.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,623 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.