Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 654.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,433 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 35,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.37.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

