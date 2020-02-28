Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1,009.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,985 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8,685.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $66.19 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

