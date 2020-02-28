Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $56.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 906.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.54% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $56,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

