Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 450.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after buying an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after buying an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after buying an additional 132,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $255.85 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $186.06 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

