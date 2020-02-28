Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,552.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

NYSE:BA opened at $287.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.80, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $284.29 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

