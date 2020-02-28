Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 217,713 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 187.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,713 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises 1.1% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $15,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after buying an additional 517,604 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after buying an additional 374,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after buying an additional 450,687 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,304,000 after buying an additional 626,014 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,196,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,020,000 after buying an additional 162,097 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of RF opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.