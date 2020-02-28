Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 365,617 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 611.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,617 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,981.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $50.78 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

