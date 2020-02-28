Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 839,241 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12,499.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,241 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 467,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Nomura lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day moving average is $125.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.