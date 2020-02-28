Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 668.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,770 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after acquiring an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,296,000 after acquiring an additional 344,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

