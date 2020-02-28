Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1,248.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,230 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

