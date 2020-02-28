Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2,409.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,168 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMO opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.81. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

