Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 973.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

Shares of ANTM traded down $7.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,245. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.