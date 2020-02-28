Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLS stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.60. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.63). Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

