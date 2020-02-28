Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,653. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

