Aperture Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.9% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $219,628,000 after buying an additional 15,628,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after buying an additional 102,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $80,731,000 after buying an additional 5,909,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,130,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after buying an additional 399,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after buying an additional 195,353 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 2.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.