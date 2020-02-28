Aperture Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,000 NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.2% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.71.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $114.64 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 134.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.