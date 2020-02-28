Aperture Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,860 Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Baidu accounts for approximately 0.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $119.91 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

