Aperture Investors LLC Buys New Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Fiserv makes up about 1.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

