Aperture Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Altice USA comprises approximately 0.9% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 600,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 244,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Altice USA by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 624,544 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $5,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ATUS. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

