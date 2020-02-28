Aperture Investors LLC Buys New Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000. IHS Markit comprises about 3.0% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after buying an additional 627,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after buying an additional 128,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after buying an additional 309,322 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after buying an additional 1,158,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,870,000 after purchasing an additional 654,205 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

