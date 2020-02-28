Aperture Investors LLC Buys Shares of 291,971 Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 291,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000. Constellium comprises approximately 2.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Constellium as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Constellium by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Constellium by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,738,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 189,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellium by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. Constellium NV has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

