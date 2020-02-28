Aperture Investors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 5,224.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

