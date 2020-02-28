Aperture Investors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000.

NYSE:XP opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.33. XP Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $43.52.

XP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

