Aperture Investors LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,867 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Splunk accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 659 shares of the software company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,313 shares of company stock worth $6,805,577. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.54. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

