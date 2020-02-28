Aperture Investors LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $252.60 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,270. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.