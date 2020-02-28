Aperture Investors LLC Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,686 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000. Masco accounts for about 3.4% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,790. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $43.10 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

