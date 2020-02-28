Aperture Investors LLC Makes New $5.50 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,000. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up about 3.9% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

NYSE FIS opened at $138.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.10. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $104.73 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

