Aperture Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,000. Comcast comprises 5.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $169,146,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,030,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $451,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,195 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3,907.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,822,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

