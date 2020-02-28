Aperture Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. Charter Communications makes up approximately 2.4% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $223,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.29.

Charter Communications stock opened at $508.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $335.53 and a one year high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

