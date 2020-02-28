Aperture Investors LLC Takes $3.34 Million Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. XPO Logistics comprises approximately 2.4% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

NYSE XPO opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average of $79.95. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

