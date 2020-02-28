Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will report $100.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.62 million and the highest is $101.76 million. Aphria posted sales of $55.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year sales of $417.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $433.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $579.13 million, with estimates ranging from $462.48 million to $730.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.88 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

APHA opened at $3.50 on Friday. Aphria has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 259,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,800 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

