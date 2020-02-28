APIS Price Reaches $0.0004 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. APIS has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $89,490.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APIS has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One APIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APIS alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000702 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000697 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,091,541,772 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.