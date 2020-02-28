Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARI stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

