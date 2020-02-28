Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $704,798.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

