AppCoins Market Capitalization Achieves $3.58 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $110,101.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Huobi, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.02486167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00218672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00130009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, BiteBTC, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

