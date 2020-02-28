Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149,484 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 1,958,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,235. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

