Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s Largest Position

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $79,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 49,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $273.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,280.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.90 and its 200-day moving average is $261.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

