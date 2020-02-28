Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is North Star Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $6.86 on Friday, reaching $266.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,502,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,488,692. The firm has a market cap of $1,168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.99. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

