Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.91. 76,149,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,488,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

