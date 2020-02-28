Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100,097 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Apple worth $698,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 49,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,502,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,488,692. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,168.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

