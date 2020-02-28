Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Motco

Motco lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $4.03 on Friday, reaching $269.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,402,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,488,692. The company has a market capitalization of $1,168.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

