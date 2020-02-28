Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $103,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 49,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.49. 77,402,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,488,692. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

