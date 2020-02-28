Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,280.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.90 and a 200-day moving average of $261.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.