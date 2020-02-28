Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 121,811 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $219,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.91. 76,149,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,488,692. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.90 and its 200-day moving average is $261.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,168.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.