Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.41–0.34 EPS.

AAOI stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. 1,480,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAOI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.