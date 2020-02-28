APR Coin Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a total market cap of $56,219.00 and $100.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APR Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,460,436 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

